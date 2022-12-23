3 prisoners released on parole absconding

Aurangabad

Three prisoners released from Harsul prison during the corona period are absconding now. Cases have been registered against these prisoners with respective police stations.

The prisoners Manohar Kondiram Waghmare (29, Parbhani) and two others were released from jail for 45 days during the corona period. However, they did not return to prison after the termination of the parole period. A case against Manohar has been registered with Jinsi police station and against two others with Kranti Chowk police station.