3 rape; 6 molestation cases recorded in last 12 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a matter of grave concern, three cases of rape and six cases of molestation, have been registered by different police stations of the city in the last 12 hours.

The complainant and Wajid Khan Majid Khan (30, Buldhana) were friends for the last seven years. The accused developed physical with the victim in 2019. Later on, Wajid started to blackmail and harass her in the name of love. Owing to a domestic reason, she then shifted to the old city and stayed with her brother. Taking advantage of her absence Wajid married another girl. The news shocked her, who then tried to end her life by consuming poison in the city on February 29. Ironically, her life was saved due to timely action by her family members. While recording her statement to the police she spilled the beans. A case of rape has been registered against Wajid Khan at the MIDC Cidco police station.

In another case, the 51-year-old woman appealed to the court to file a rape case against the absconding accused Dadasaheb Rambhau Gatkal (55, Karetakli, Shevgaon). The widow was introduced to Dadasaheb, an employee of ITI, after the death of her husband. Under the aegis of love, Dadasaheb maintained physical relations with her for two long years. He disappeared without any intimation in 2019 and was untraceable. Hence the victim approached the court for justice. Hence acting upon the court’s order Pundaliknagar police registered a case against Dadasaheb on March 1, said PSI Anand Bansod.

In the third case, the accused Deepak Birsole (Phulambri), befriended a 17-year-old girl and then attempted to exploit her sexually at a secluded place in Jhalta vicinity on February 29.

The friendship was just 15 days old. It so happened that Deepak asked the girl to accompany him for a ride on February 27. Trusting the accused, the girl accompanied him on the ride. Deepak took her to a secluded place in the Jhalta area and later on started to misbehave with her. The girl opposed him. This angered Deepak who then beat her. She managed to free herself and reached home. Chikalthana police have registered a case of rape and also booked him under POSCO Act.

Meanwhile, six cases of molestation were registered by the victims at different police stations including the Cidco and Pundaliknagar. Further investigation is on.