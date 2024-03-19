3 students participated in Model Youth Parliament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students from Maulana Azad College participated in

Abhirup Yuva Sansad (Model Youth Parliament) 2023-24 was held in Mumbai last week by Yuvak Biradari. The names of the three students of BA (Political Science) are Zeeshan, Musab and Muzammil. Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui felicitated the students. Dr Mujtaba Quadri ( Associate Professor Head Department of Political Science) was also present on the occasion.