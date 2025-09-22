3 teachers from district honoured with Ideal Teacher Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three school teachers were honoured with the 'Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Rajya Shikshak Gaurav Award.'

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the awards to Dr Balasaheb Shinde, an English teacher at Deogiri Junior College, Bharat Sant, an assistant teacher at Gopalpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) Primary School and Swati Gawai, an assistant teacher at the ZP Primary School in Palshi-Tanda, in a programme organised in Mumbai on Monday. The recipients were accompanied by their family members.

A total of 111 outstanding teachers from across the State were felicitated with the award at the function held at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

Assembly Speaker adv. Rahul Narwekar, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, MLAs J M Abhyankar, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Manisha Kayande, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Ranjitsingh Deol, and Education Commissioner Sachindrapratap Singh, along with the award-winning teachers and their families.