3-vehicle collision on Beed Bypass Flyover causes injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A jeep, car, and truck occurred on Sunday afternoon at the slope of the flyover near Deolai Chowk on the Beed Bypass. The car was severely damaged, and its passengers sustained injuries, while the jeep and truck suffered minor damage.

Reports state that a cruiser jeep traveling from Jhalta Phata towards Sangramnagar suddenly slowed and turned left to make a U-turn while descending the flyover. The speeding car behind lost control and collided with the jeep. Subsequently, a truck rammed into the car from behind, damaging both its front and rear. Following the accident, local residents compelled the truck driver to park on the service road. Some confronted him physically, while others intervened calmly. Satara Police arrived and advised the parties to file complaints, but by evening, no reports were registered. The absence of road dividers on flyovers leads drivers to use opposite lanes while overtaking, increasing accidents on the bypass.

