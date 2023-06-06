3 vehicles dashed over each other near Seven Hills flyover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, three vehicles running in a row, dashed each other near Seven Hills flyover, on Tuesday at 5.15 pm.

It so happened that a speeding autorickshaw passing through the Jalna Road overcome the bus suddenly appeared before it. Sensing danger, the private coach with guests on board suddenly applied brakes. The car which was following the bus smelled the rat and its driver also lowered the speed of his vehicle. However, a speeding transport jeep coming from behind could not control the speed and hit the car. The accident was so severe that the car went and dashed the travel bus.

It so happened that Tanvi Company’s travel bus (MH 20 FK 9288) was transporting the guests to attend the marriage function of the Mahajan-Gosawi families. While it was heading towards Cidco Bus Stand through Seven Hills flyover, one speeding

auto-rickshaw overtook the bus, in front of the old Air India Office, and came before it. Sensing danger and to avoid collision with the auto, the bus driver stopped the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of the car (MH 23 BA 5999) behind the bus immediately applied brakes to his vehicle to avoid dash. However, the four-wheeler jeep dashed the car from behind. The accident was so severe that the car got damaged from the front side and the rear side. There were two occupants in the car. They suddenly hit the window screen from inside and sustained head injuries. Anurag Pardeshi (31) sustained severe injuries, said the Cidco police. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Seven Hills Flyover and Jalna Road got disrupted for some time.