3 women harassed for money in separate cases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cases of harassing three married women for dowry were reported at different places in the city during the last 24 hours. The cases were registered at Jinsi, Jawaharnagar and Pundaliknagar Police Stations on May 10. In the first incident, a woman from Baijipura was beaten up to bring dowry of Rs 3 lakh from her parents to start a shop.

A case was registered at Jinsi Police Station against her husband, Rashid Pashu Patel (Baijipura), father-in-law Pashu, mother-in-law Suraiyya, brother-in-law Ibrahim, and maternal uncle Javed Fakira Patel.

The second incident took place at the Parijat area in Pannalalnagar. A married woman Pranjali was harassed mentally and physically to bring one and a half kilos of silver puja items and Rs 4 lakh for expenses from her husband.

In the complaint, it was stated that she was then beaten, her jewellery was taken off and she was thrown out of the house. A case was registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station against her husband, Pritam Prakash Deshmukh, mother-in-law Pratibha and father-in-law Prakash.

According to the complaint lodged by Kalyani Dharam, she was mentally and physically tortured by her in-laws at the New Hanumannagar area in the third incident.

The case was registered at Pundaliknagar Police Station against her husband, Pramod Deorao Dharam, her mother-in-law, Vimal, her father-in-law, Deorao, her sister-in-law, Kiran, along with Savita Ajay Dhawan, Ajay Eknath Dhawan and Anita Sandeep Bhan (all from Takli Dhoki, Parner, Ahilyanagar).