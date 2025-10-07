3-Year-old dies after dog bite

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three-year-old Shaikh Arman Shaikh Aamir, from Jafar Gate in the old Mondha, passed away at GMCH on Tuesday at 11 am. Relatives claimed that the child died of rabies following a dog bite, while doctors stated that the child had a head injury and succumbed to an infection. The municipal animal husbandry department reportedly had no information about the incident until late at night.

The municipal authorities claim that the city has not recorded any rabies-related deaths in the past three years and that the city is rabies-free. However, the number of stray dogs is increasing daily, and incidents of dog bites continue to occur in different areas. Arman was bitten on the head by a stray dog about ten days prior to the incident, but the parents initially did not notice the injury. After two to three days, he complained of itching and fear of water. The family took him to various private hospitals in the city, but his condition worsened, leading to admission at GMCH, where he was treated in the pediatric ward. He passed away on Tuesday morning.

Father’s Grief

Arman’s father, Shaikh Aamir, accused authorities of negligence regarding rabies prevention. “My son will not return, but at least no other child should suffer. The municipality must take comprehensive measures,” he appealed.

Medical Diagnosis

Doctors diagnosed Arman with viral meningoencephalitis, an infection affecting the brain. Relatives confirmed the dog bite on the child’s head. GMCH officials stated that he arrived in critical condition.

(Photo: Shaikh Arman)