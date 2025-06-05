3 youths die by suicide within 24 hours in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a span of just 24 hours, the city reported three separate suicides involving young men in their late teens to early thirties. The incidents, all traced to different localities Mukundwadi, Sanjaynagar, and Osmanpura have once again brought the spotlight on rising mental stress among youth on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as: Akash Wahul (28), gym owner, resident of Sanjaynagar Akash Khule (32), tobacco vendor, Santoshimata Nagar and Bhavesh Tribhuvan (19), Class 12 student, Osmanpura. According to police, Akash Wahul returned home around 11 pm on Wednesday, interacted briefly with his wife, and went to his room. When he didn’t respond for a long time, family members broke in and found him hanging. He was taken to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), where he was declared dead.

Second incident reported from Santoshimatanagar

In another case, Akash Khule died by suicide on Thursday evening while his family was away. He was found hanging at his residence. Mukundwadi Police are conducting further investigation.

Played with Brother, then took the extreme step

In a deeply tragic case, 19-year-old Bhavesh Tribhuvan, a junior college student from Sant Eknath Nagar in Usmanpura, took his own life on Wednesday. Both his parents work in the private sector. That afternoon, Bhavesh played with his younger brother at home. Shortly after the brother stepped out, he locked himself in a room and hanged himself. Usmanpura Police, under the guidance of Constable Vishnu Hagwane, are probing the case.