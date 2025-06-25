3 youths killed, 2 injured in late-night car crash near Pagade Vasti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a late-night accident on Tuesday, three youths lost their lives while two others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a bridge railing near Pagade Vasti on the Phulambri–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road.

According to initial reports, five youths from reputed families in the city had gone for dinner at a dhaba near Phulambri. Around 10 pm, while returning to the city, their speeding car lost control and rammed into the left-side railing of a bridge. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Syed Majid (18, Roshan Gate), Riyan Shaikh (16, Pimpri Raja), and Arfat Shaikh (17, Pimpri Raja). All three were declared dead upon arrival at the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), according to police inspector Sanjay Sahane. Notably, two of them were the only sons in their families. Two others survived the crash. Ujaer Khan (Motiwala Nagar) was admitted to MGM Hospital and later discharged, while Sharif Shaikh, also from Motiwala Nagar, is undergoing treatment at Icon Hospital. A report has been filed by Phulambri police station, and further investigation is underway.