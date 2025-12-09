3-yr-old child injured with nylon manja discharged from hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swaransh Sanjeev Jadhav (Harsul), a 3-year-old boy whose neck was injured by a nylon manja, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

His return home brought great relief to the entire family. The family expressed that the house truly felt like a home again after his arrival.

Swaransh’s neck was injured by a nylon kite string near Central Naka on December 4. He was then admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He was discharged on Tuesday, after five days.

Once he returned home, the whole family felt a huge sense of relief. His father, Sanjeev Jadhav, said they felt very happy that Swaransh had safely returned home.