30 Bamu employees, officers felicitated on completion of Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 30 officers and employees who completed Ph D while doing service in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were felicitated in a programme held at the university auditorium on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole honoured and presented the certificate to each of them.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Walmik Sarvade, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and head of General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar were the chief guest.

VC Dr Yeole said that many works could be completed only because of the cooperation of teachers, officials and employees during his four-year tenure. Pro-VC Dr Shirasath, Dr Sakhle, and Dr Pandurang Shinde also spoke. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks.

only university to waive staff fees

“In order to encourage non-teaching staff to conduct research, the tuition fee of non-teaching staff members is waived. This is the only university in the State to give fee waiver to the employees,” VC Dr Yeole.

30 staffers honoured

The names of 30 honoured staffers list included Kailas Pathrikar, Sanjay Kawade, Ishwar Manja, Pratap Kalawant, Vishnu Karhale, Ganesh Manja, Digambar Netke, Sanjay Shinde, Girish Kale, Anand Wagh, Govind Humbe, Satish Padme, Punjab Padul, Satish Davene, Ranjana Shingade, Sudhakar Chavan, Mangal Fartade, Kamdi Lasha Budha, Vaishali Ingle, Sachin Gadekar, Meera Shinde-Maske, Vijaya Suryavanshi, Sandeep Atkore, Pandurang Shinde, Nagnath Kolhe, Srikanth Mane, Vikas Tachle, Sanjay Gaikwad, Santosh Kale, Anil Kedare, Chandrasekhar Jaffre, Rajhans Wankhede and Kailas Tribhuvan.