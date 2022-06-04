30-day bridge course mandatory for school students

Aurangabad, June 4:

The 30-day bridge for students of all medium schools, from second to 10th standard, was made compulsory to make up the education losses.

The course will be conducted in the coming academic year. It may be noted that the schools were shut for more than two years because of Covid outbreak.

Despite online teaching, students suffered education loss because of Covid spread. So, a 45-day bridge course was undertaken during the last academic year. Later, remedial teaching was also done. Yet, the education level of students has not improved up to the required mark.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training has prepared a 30-day bridge which students and action-centric for Marathi, Urdu and English medium schools.

The test papers to be conducted before and after the course will be made available on June 9.

The first test will be held on June 17 and 18 while students will take the final test on July 23 and 26. The duration of the course is from June 20 to July 23.