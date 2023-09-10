30 tankers supply water in district in rainy season

Private tanker costs Rs 1000 for 10,000-liter tanker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district has experienced 62 percent of its annual rainfall so far, leading to water scarcity in many areas. Currently, 30 private tankers have been deployed to meet the water requirements of the residents. Each tanker is priced at Rs 1,000.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil, 9 tankers are providing water to the residents, while in Paithan, the number is 14. Additionally, 1 tanker is supplying water in Gangapur, 1 in Phulambri, and 5 in Sillod tehsil.

The city is facing irregular water supply from the municipal corporation, leaving citizens with no option but to rely on private tankers for their water needs. Water is being supplied to the city once every six days, exacerbating the situation.

The current cost for a 5,000-liter tanker stands at Rs 500, while a 10,000-liter tanker is available for Rs 1,000. However, with the anticipation of increasing demand during the forthcoming summer season, prices are expected to rise.

Residents express concern as they currently need to order a private tanker at least once a month to compensate for the inadequate municipal water supply. With this year's reduced rainfall, they worry about the severity of the situation during the upcoming summer months.