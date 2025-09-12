30-year-old woman raped in Paithan lodge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a lodge at Paithan after the accused lured her with promises of taking care of her and her daughter, and asked her to leave her husband.

Based on the survivor’s complaint, a case was registered at Paithan Police Station on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Ravi Rathod. According to the complaint, Ravi Rathod from a tanda in the Donagaon area lured the woman on July 20 and took her on a two-wheeler to Durga Lodging in Paithan city. There, he told her, “I like you a lot, I will take care of you and your daughter, leave your husband,” and then raped her. A case has been registered against the accused, and he will be arrested soon, said Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Sarang.