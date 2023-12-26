30-yr-old youth found dead at cultural fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 30-year-old youth hailing from Hanumantkheda (in Soyegaon tehsil) was found lying murdered in a village in Pachora tehsil on Monday morning. The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified assailants. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Dnyaneshwar Nikam.

Manoj had stepped out of his home to attend a ‘tamasha’ organised as a part of the Pembuva Maharaj cultural fest at Badarkhe (in Pachora) on Sunday (December 24) night. The venue was near Hanumantkheda. However, he did not return home at night. Hence, the family members launched a hunt to search for him. His body was found lying at a distance from the cultural festival on Monday at 8 a.m.

Acting upon the information, the Nagardevla police station team reached the spot, performed the panchama, and sent the body for a post-mortem to the government hospital. There were several wound marks at different spots on the body. Hence, Pachora police registered the case against unidentified murderers on Tuesday. Manoj was unmarried and is survived by his parents and a sister. His last rites were performed on Tuesday evening.