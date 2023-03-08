300 medicinal plants distributed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With a goal of taking Ayurveda into every household, the Jan Sahyog Sanstha distributed 300 saplings of medicinal plants free of cost in a programme held on March 5. Giving more information, Prashant Gire said that nowadays no one is seen planting plants that are important in Ayurveda during the tree plantation drive or in households due to lack of knowledge. Hence many medicinal plants are becoming rare. According to experts, these plants used to be very abundant till a few years ago, but now the situation has changed but their importance is still the same. Hence as per the advice of experts, the Sanstha implemented this activity. Trees including Ashwagandha, Sarpagandha, Shatavari, Adulsa, Dikamali, Chitrak, Nirgudi and other plants were distributed in the drive. Avni Dandime, Harshita Jagdhane, Savni Gire, Tanishq Kasar and others were present.