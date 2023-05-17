300-mm size pipeline bursts near Gajanan Maharaj temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thousands of litres of water got wasted after a 300 mm size pipeline got damaged in an area opposite Gajanan Maharaj temple on Wednesday at 8 am.

The water supply officials took almost eight hours to repair the damage. Till then the water supply in Ulkanagari and surrounding areas got disrupted due to the snag.

It is believed that the pipeline was very old, therefore, it got burst. Acting upon the information, the municipal corporation’s deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary and junior engineer Sushil Kulkarni stopped the water supply. Later on, a JCB was pressed to dig a pit beneath the pipeline to undertake its repair. The water supply was restored in the evening, but the areas like Ulkanagari, August Home, Nilgiri Parisar, Khinvsara Fort and surrounding localities witnessed disruption in water supply, said the water supply officers.