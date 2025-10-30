30,000 delayed B&D records found in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Around 30,000 cases of delayed birth and death registrations have been detected in the district. District collector Deelip Swami and chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad Ankit have directed the concerned committee to complete the verification within the next three months. Significantly, no further extension will be granted for this work. A detailed procedure for accepting delayed birth and death registrations was laid down in the Government Resolution (GR) dated March 12, 2025. However, before this procedure came into effect, it was found that officials below the rank of tehsildar or tehsil executive magistrate had issued orders for delayed registrations beyond their jurisdiction.

Taking serious note of this, the Directorate of Health Services reported the matter to the Department of Public Health, which, through a Government Resolution dated September 16, 2025, directed that all such certificates issued under unauthorised or fake orders be cancelled. Following this directive, a meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of district collector Deelip Swami and ZP-CEO Ankit.

During the meeting, it was decided to form committees at the tehsil level under the chairmanship of the tehsildar. Each committee will include the block development officer of the Panchayat Samiti, the tehsil health officer, and the chief officer of the municipal council.

For areas under the municipal corporation, a separate committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the additional tehsildar (Urban). This committee will include the medical officer (Health), a legal officer, and a zone officer. The committees have been tasked with verifying all delayed registration orders issued by the registrar and sub-divisional offices, and classifying them as per the government guidelines.

Guidance to regularise cancelled records

The committees will meet every 8 to 15 days in the presence of the tehsildar to review the available data related to delayed birth and death registrations. The extension officer (Health and Panchayat) will coordinate this process.

After cancelling irregular or unauthorised records, citizens concerned will be guided to re-register their birth or death certificates in accordance with Section 13(3) of the Birth and Death Registration Act. This special drive is considered crucial for ensuring the legal validity and transparency of birth and death registration processes across the district.