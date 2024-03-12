30K vehicle-owners fined for Rs 2.84 cr in last 41 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bid to bring traffic discipline, the city police have issued e-challans to 30,630 rash drivers and imposed a fine of Rs 2.84 crore upon them in the last one and a half months. The images of vehicles were captured in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras when they were riding the motorcycle and simultaneously speaking on mobile phones; riding the vehicle in the wrong side direction or riding triple seat etc.

The deputy commissioner (traffic) Shilwant Nandedkar underlined that the serving of e-challans is not attracting positive responses. Hence the police have decided to take stern action. If any vehicle held is found to be fined more than two times then the vehicle would not be released until the payment of the remaining fine amount, he said.

The project, a part of Smart City Mission, was inaugurated on January 26. On a pilot basis, the e-challan has been linked to the traffic branch of the police commissionerate. The 122 ANPR cameras have been installed at the circles and the squares sans traffic policemen.

The ANPR cameras are coupled with Red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras. The latter shows the entire violation scenario, while the former captures the image of the number plate of the violating vehicle. The details are then forwarded to the servers which are active in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) set up at the police commissionerate and the Smart City headquarters.

The high-resolution ANPR cameras have been fixed at 17 junctions in the city.

The software has been given commands to detect violators like those riding without helmets, jumping traffic signals, parking vehicles on zebra crossings, riding triple seat, riding the wrong side, etc. Through artificial intelligence, the cameras capture the details including the image of the violator. Around 500 photos are released from one junction at an every hour. Later on, the policemen on duty detects the genuine violators by clicking on their photos. Then within 3-4 seconds the notice or e-challan is sent to the vehicle owner on his/her mobile number registered with the RTO office.

Important Features

The cameras capture an area of 13 metres. They have been installed at a distance of 13 metres from the signal.

The state-of-the-art technology is manufactured by a South Korea company.

The cameras are 5 megapixels and active to capture night vision. They are meant for all seasons.

Box

January 26 to March 10

Through this e-challan process, 30,630 violators were fined for Rs 2.84 crore.

It includes 21,888 triple seat-riders

8,323 persons riding the wrong side

157 spotted for jumping traffic signals and

262 were captured for speaking on mobile phones while riding motorcycles.