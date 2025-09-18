31 People booked for electricity theft in Wadgaon Kolhati, Daulatabad, and Rampuri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhawani police have registered cases against 31 people for illegally drawing electricity in Wadgaon Kolhati, Daulatabad, and Rampuri. The accused also avoided paying electricity bills issued for the stolen power, Mahavitaran officials said.

In August, employees from Mahavitaran’s Waluj Metropolitan Branch and Daulatabad Branch conducted an inspection drive. During the operation, residents were found tampering with low-tension lines and mini pillars to draw electricity illegally. In Wadgaon Kolhati, the accused include Shivaji Sopan Gayke, Bhimashankar Bhagwan Chaudhary, Ashok Pandurang Chavan, Kishor Sitaram Mule, Anil Ratan Wagh, Mahadu Eknath Saivar, Mauli Navrutti Khekade, Dadarav Vishnu More, Vitthal Madhu Pawar, Vilas Kailash Bhavre, Ram Khandu Punekar, Prashant Annasaheb Wagh, Chetan Bhikan Patil, Ganesh Devuba Gorde, Suresh Haridas Gaikwad, and Vitthal Kacharu Mate. From Daulatabad: Farah Naz Mohammad, Azim Patel, Mohammad Madanji, Gyaneshwar Amrit Salve, and Makranath Shivnathappa Thenge. From Rampuri: Gangadhar Girjaji Gunjal, Sahebarav More, Deepak Raju More, Pradeep Namdev Wahul, Raghunath Shekuji Kirtikar, Bansi Pawar, Shivaji Dharu Sudha, Santaram Wahul, Govind Prakash Rathod, and Kisan Wahul. Mahavitaran confirmed that all accused had received bills for the electricity they stole but failed to pay. Following this, police acted promptly to register cases against all 31 individuals.