310 students take admission in 3rd phase; spot admission round begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 310 students took admissions to the different postgraduate courses in the Humanities, Commerce and Interdisciplinary faculties at the end of third round of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

The spot admissions round will commence on July 18. It may be noted that 520 students confirmed their admissions in the two rounds completed recently. The third round began at the main auditorium, at 9 am. The students took admissions Master of Arts in subjects like Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Marathi, Pali and Buddhism, Political Science, Public Administration, Sanskrit and Urdu.

482 apply for hostel, Earn & Learn scheme

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole directed the officers to make available registration forms for the hostel and the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme at the venue of the admissions. Accordinly, forms were made available.

A total of 310 students including 162 girls, registered for the hostel while 180 students submitted forms for Earn and Learn scheme.

Spot admission round begins today

The administration will carry out a spot admissions round between July 18 and 24 for the vacant seats under the faculties of Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary, Commerce and Management.

The registered or non-registered candidates can take admissions in the round on a ‘First Come First Service’ basis. The classes in the postgraduate departments of both campuses will commence on July 26.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that efforts are being made to provide education for the all-round development of students. “Our university imparts qualitative education and hostel facilities at an affordable fee. Students from very humble families take the admissions to Bamu. The honorarium of the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme was also increased,” he said.