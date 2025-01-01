31st night crackdown: 1,880 vehicles checked, 172 drivers penalized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ring in the New Year responsibly that was the message from the city police as they conducted strict checks on Tuesday.

A total of 1,880 vehicles were inspected at 18 checkpoints and 54 drunk drivers were caught red-handed, said ACP Dhananjay Patil. With grand parties lighting up the city, 1,500 police personnel hit the streets to maintain law and order. CP Pravin Pawar ordered a crackdown on drunk driving and drug use, with teams led by Inspectors Amol Devkar, Ashok Bhandare, Sachin Ingole, and others using breath analyzers to identify offenders.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

Rural police join the drive

Rural police inspected 759 vehicles at 39 checkpoints and booked 51 drunk drivers, said Inspector Kishor Pawar.

They collected fines totalling Rs 3.42 lakh during the checks.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

Limited equipment, big challenges

The city police had only 15 breath analyzers and 1,600 mouthpieces for the massive operation. Despite the limited resources, their vigilance paid off, as they cracked down on violators over a three-day campaign.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

Alcohol permits soar

Private halls, farmhouses, and lawns hosted numerous New Year parties, with 80% of organizers securing permits from the state excise department, reflecting the scale of celebrations.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

3-day campaign results

Between December 27 and 31, police inspected 870 vehicles and caught 152 drunk drivers. Their vehicles were seized, and court notices were issued.

-----------------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

7- hills brawl adds drama

New Year’s Eve wasn’t all celebrations. A brawl erupted at Banjara Hotel in Seven Hills between two groups of diners. The fight spilled onto the flyover, with even hotel staff allegedly joining in. Two individuals, Sagar Pawar and Jeevan Pawar, sustained serious head injuries. Police have registered a case against Ganesh, Suraj Gaikwad, and two others. As the city steps into the New Year, authorities are urging residents to celebrate responsibly and prioritize safety over recklessness.