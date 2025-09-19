31st unit police sports competition-2025 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 31st unit police sports competition-2025 was inaugurated at Devgiri sports ground, police headquarters, on 19 september 2025 at 4 pm.

Chief guest police commissioner Pravin Pawar, guided by Deputy police commissioner Sharmistha Gharge Walawalkar, lit the ceremonial flame after a march-past led by hockey player Azam Shaikh. Torchbearers Babasaheb Mandlik and Swati Gadekar presented the torch. The event features five divisions, with the volleyball match between police headquarters and city division won by Headquarters. The program was organized with support from senior officers and coordinators.