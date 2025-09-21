32 caught for power theft in Naregaon, 35 booked in total

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have filed cases against 35 people for illegally consuming electricity by tampering with meters, including 32 residents of Naregaon. The strict action by Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL) has shaken power theft networks in the city.

During an inspection drive, officials discovered that 32 customers in Naregaon were manipulating meters to steal electricity. Those caught include Ravi Chavan, Kachru Wagh, Ansari Ijazs, Taher Patel, Shantadevi Maurya, Sayra Begum, Mehboob Khan, Shobha Nikam, Shaikh Hakim, Abdul Majid, Deepak Lokhande, Shaikh Hakim Shaikh Abdul, Hakimabi Rashid Pathan, Zakerabi Shaikh, Shaikh Rauf, Kusum Chaudhary, Majid Abdul, Sayyed Bashir, Gani Qureshi, Tarek Abdul, Sayyed Bismillabi, Ismailkhan Pathan, Kishor Rasoda, Vilas Chavan, Shobha Chavan, Babulal Bijarne, Jinger Ramchandra, Hirachand Macharekar, Trimbak Jawale, Pramila Ramkrishna, Swapnil Nimkarde, and Juned Khan. The theft caused a financial loss of Rs 6.49 lakhs to MSEDCL. Despite repeated notices, the accused failed to pay their electricity theft bills and settlement charges. Separately, Anjanabai Dengle of Jai Bhavaninagar stole electricity worth Rs 15,941 and refused to pay the bill and a Rs 2,000 settlement fee. Cases were registered at Cidco police station based on a complaint by airport division assistant engineer Pradeep Misal.

------------------

Smart meter tampering still rising

In Kumbhephal, two more consumers were caught tampering with advanced smart meters. Santosh Ghusinge did not pay his electricity theft bill of Rs 9,827 and the compromise fee of Rs 6,000. Similarly, Jayshree Trigote defaulted on a theft bill of Rs 16,647 and a Rs 4,000 settlement fee. Based on complaints by Shendra MIDC Division Assistant Engineer Sambhaji Athargan, cases have been registered at Chikalthana Police Station.