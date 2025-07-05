32-year-old man dies by suicide in Khultabad tehsil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old man from Nandrabad village near Khultabad died by suicide on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Kailas Bodkhe. Bodkhe reportedly hanged himself from a tree beside his residence around 1 pm. Family members rushed him to Khultabad Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police naik Shaikh Nadeem and Kishor Gawali from Khultabad police station visited the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The funeral was held the same evening at 5.30 pm. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. The motive behind the suicide is currently unknown.