3200 sanitary workers to remain on heels to keep city clean during Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure that the city remains clean and beautiful throughout the Diwali festival, the solid waste management (SWM) section of the municipal corporation has put a special plan into action. From Monday, October 20 to 27, a total of 3,200 sanitation workers will work round-the-clock without taking a single day off to maintain cleanliness across the city.

To manage the increased volume of waste, particularly in market areas, 50 dedicated ‘ghantagadis’ (garbage collection vehicles) have been deployed. Besides, the mechanical section is using dust-sweeping machines to clean dust and debris from all major roads.

Special instructions from municipal administration

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth had instructed the SWM and Mechanical sections to give special focus to cleanliness ahead of Diwali. Accordingly, deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe and executive engineer (mechanical) Amol Kulkarni made detailed preparations.

During Diwali, most households undertake cleaning, painting, and decoration, leading to increased waste generation. To ensure this waste is not dumped in the open, zone officers were instructed to collect garbage daily through Ghantagadis in each ward. The SWM section reported a 5 per cent increase in garbage generation compared to normal days.

Special focus on market areas

Traders had begun stocking up on goods at least 15 days before Diwali, resulting in a large quantity of packaging and disposable materials being discarded, especially during the night. Many shopkeepers dump waste outside their shops after business hours. To address this, 50 Ghantagadis have been stationed specifically in key market areas like Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Shahgunj, Rangar Galli, City Chowk, TV Centre, and Connaught Place, where real-time waste collection is being carried out during market hours.

Cleaning begins at 5 am daily

Sanitation workers begin their daily cleaning duties at 5 am, ensuring the city remains tidy throughout the day. The workforce comprises permanent municipal staff, contract workers from self-help groups, and Reddy Company employees, a combined team of 3,200 workers who will work tirelessly during the entire Diwali period, said deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe.

Diwali spent on the streets

Every year, over 3,000 sanitation workers from the municipal corporation spend their Diwali working on the streets instead of celebrating at home. As a gesture of appreciation, the municipal administration distributes sweets to these workers. From October 20 to 27, none of these workers will take a holiday, ensuring the city stays clean throughout the festive season.