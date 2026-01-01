33 independents withdraw nominations on first day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 33 independent candidates withdrew their nomination papers in the municipal corporation elections on Thursday. At Election Returning Office (ERO) - 8 alone, as many as 12 candidates withdrew their nominations. Friday (January 2) is the final day to withdraw nominations. All political parties have stepped up efforts to persuade independents and rebel candidates to withdraw.

Most candidates who did not get party tickets had filed nominations as independents. However, this election is not easy for independents. Prabhags have 40,000 to 50,000 voters, making it difficult for independents to contest successfully. Despite this, many independents have entered the race, risking penalties. On Thursday, there was sparse crowding at all nine ERO offices for withdrawals. Some independents had filed nominations in two different locations; they withdrew one nomination while continuing with the other.

Prabhag-wise record of withdrawls

Prabhag Nos. / Number of Withdrawls

3/4/5 – 02

15/16/17– 02

6/12/13/14– 00

1/2/7 – 02

8/9/10/11– 01

23/24/25– 05

21/22/27– 01

26/28/29– 12

18/19/20– 08

Total - 33