33 students admitted in 1st round of ‘PG’ in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first round of All India quota seats admissions for postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, DNB was completed on Monday. A total of 33 students confirmed their admissions at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in this round.

There are 200 PG seats in the GMCH. Of them, 50 per cent (100) seats are for the All India quota while the remaining 100 seats are filled in the State quota admissions.

PG Deputy Dean Dr Prabha Khaire, Admission Committee’s Dr Swapna Ambekar, Sachin Aher from CET Cell, Shivlal Patil and others are working on the admission process under the guidance of Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre.

Admission to courses

The students who took admission to the courses in the first round of All India quota are geriatrics, anesthesiology, gynaecology, physiology, paediatrics, radiology, orthopaedics, surgery, microbiology, pharmacology, TB chest, dermatology, ophthalmology and ENT.