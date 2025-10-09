3.33 L students to appear for PAT in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Periodic Assessment Test (PAT-1) for students of classes 2 to 8 will be held across the State from October 10 to 13. Nearly 84.78 lakh students from the State will appear for this examination from all mediums. The district will have around 3.33 lakh examinees.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the schedule of the test.PAT-1 will be conducted for students from classes 2 to 8 between October 10 and 13. The right to plan the first session examinations has been given to schools this year. Therefore, it is likely that these examinations will be conducted after Diwali.

The marks in the test are for evaluation only. It is not used for any other purpose. So, this examination is conducted from the perspective of actual quality improvement, in ten mediums: Marathi, Urdu, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.



3.33 L to appear in district

Nearly 3.33 lakh students from the district have registered for the PAT-I. Out of this, the number of students from Zilla Parishad schools is 1.52 lakh.

There are 9,896 students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation schools, 1,64,465 candidates from private aided schools and 1,384 in Municipal Council schools.