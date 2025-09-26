34-Year-old man commits suicide

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Bhagwan Chandrol (resident of Pangari, Sillod, District: Aurangabad), who was living in Vitava on rent with his wife and two children. On Thursday afternoon, when his wife and children had gone out, Vijay was alone at home. Around 2 PM, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a rope.

Relatives Arun Chandrol and Sainath Gangarde rushed him to the hospital in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared him dead upon examination. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be determined.

The Waluj MIDC Police have registered the case as a sudden death, and further investigation is underway.