344 colleges registered for Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 344 colleges have registered online for the Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University until Sunday evening.

Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailash Ambhure said that the youth festival would be held district-wise from this year. The festival will be organised from September 8 to 30 after Ganesh Utsav and one college has been selected in each district to host it.

Preparations for the Youth Festival are underway under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The Central Youth Festival (CYF) will be hosted in Bamu campus immediately after organising the Youth Festival in all four districts- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

The first three winners of each contest of the district-level youth festival will be eligible to participate in the CYF. The entire registration process for the Youth Festival has been kept online. A total of 28 art forms will be presented in five groups in this year's Youth Festival. Shobhayatra will also be an independent art form.

District-wise schedule

The district-wise schedule of the youth festival is as follows:

--Dharashiv-Jawahar Arts, Commerce and Science College (Andur, Tuljapur) on September 8 and 9.

--Beed-R B Attal College, Gevrai, on September 11 and 12

--Jalna-Senior College of Matsyodari Education Society, Ambad-Jalna, on September 15 and 16

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Deogiri College, District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, between September 19 and 21

Office to remain open on Monday

The teams that registered online for the Youth Festival will have to submit the hard copy to the Student Development Department by September 3. "Even though Monday (September 1) is a local holiday for Khuldabad Urs, the office will remain open during office hours throughout the day," said Dr Kailash Ambhure.