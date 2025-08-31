344 colleges registered for Youth Festival
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 31, 2025 20:55 IST2025-08-31T20:55:03+5:302025-08-31T20:55:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 344 colleges have registered online for the Youth Festival of Dr ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 344 colleges have registered online for the Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University until Sunday evening.
Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailash Ambhure said that the youth festival would be held district-wise from this year. The festival will be organised from September 8 to 30 after Ganesh Utsav and one college has been selected in each district to host it.
Preparations for the Youth Festival are underway under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The Central Youth Festival (CYF) will be hosted in Bamu campus immediately after organising the Youth Festival in all four districts- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.
The first three winners of each contest of the district-level youth festival will be eligible to participate in the CYF. The entire registration process for the Youth Festival has been kept online. A total of 28 art forms will be presented in five groups in this year's Youth Festival. Shobhayatra will also be an independent art form.
Box
District-wise schedule
The district-wise schedule of the youth festival is as follows:
--Dharashiv-Jawahar Arts, Commerce and Science College (Andur, Tuljapur) on September 8 and 9.
--Beed-R B Attal College, Gevrai, on September 11 and 12
--Jalna-Senior College of Matsyodari Education Society, Ambad-Jalna, on September 15 and 16
--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Deogiri College, District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, between September 19 and 21
Box
Office to remain open on Monday
The teams that registered online for the Youth Festival will have to submit the hard copy to the Student Development Department by September 3. "Even though Monday (September 1) is a local holiday for Khuldabad Urs, the office will remain open during office hours throughout the day," said Dr Kailash Ambhure.Open in app