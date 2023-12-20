3,462 Kunbi caste certificates issued in Marathwada

Administration's claim: Five and a half lakhs benefited

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Marathwada, 3,462 Kunbi caste certificates have been issued since November 1. The divisional administration is claiming that on the basis of about 27000 Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha evidences found by the revenue administration of eight districts so far, about five and a half lakh people in the division will be able to get the Kunbi caste certificate.

According to sources, about 20 people can get a Kunbi certificate based on one proof. The search for records will continue. Sources said that the work of sending records to the committee has been completed. At present 3,462 Kunbi caste certificates have been distributed in Marathwada.

About 2 crore records have been checked and 27000 records of Kunbi caste have been found for which certificate, inspection certificate, proof register, national register of 1951, modification letter, 7/12, village sample, entry and exit register of school, establishment record, jail records, panchnama, FIR, 13 types of documents in stamp department, 7 documents in land records and other records have been checked.

After the agitation by Maratha Samaj leader Manoj Jarange regarding issuance of Kunbi caste certificate based on old Kunbi records, the state government had ordered to check all the records in the department. The administration digitized the records and uploaded them on the district administration website. The records will be sent to the Justice (Retired) Sandeep Shinde committee formed to study the procedure of giving Kunbi certificate to Marathas.

District...................Certificate issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.....337

Jalna.....................536

Beed........................1904

Dharasiv...................512

Hingoli...................46

Parbhani...................37

Latur...................40

Nanded...................50

Total....................3462