35 acres of land reduce in airport expansion plan

Aurangabad, May 11:

Around 35 acres of land has been reduced from the original expansion plan of the Chikalthana International Airport due to which several houses in the airport vicinity will be saved. However, the expanded runway will be crossed instead straight while a map has also been made for it, informed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officers.

As per the earlier expansion plan, 182 acres of land were being acquired and the measurement was also done. Now, as per the new plan, 147 acres of land will be acquired. The decision has been taken to save the houses of several residents and a meeting to discuss this issue was held in Mumbai on April 26, the sources said.

Considering the increased number of tourists in the city and the industrial development of the region, the expansion of the airport is a grave need. A proposal was made to acquire 182 acres of land around the Chikalthana airport for the expansion. After the expansion of the runway, big flights like airbuses can be operated here and the number of passengers will also increase. The runway instead of straight will be established cross and a map has been made, informed airport director D G Salve.

The present runway is facing Mukundwadi area but the newly expanded runway will face Chikalthana area. The runway will be now expanded by a 1-degree turn to the originally planned runway. The present length of the runway is 9,300 feet while will be expanded to 12,000 feet, the sources said.