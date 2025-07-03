35 doctors, 7 tax consultants felicitated for selfless service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the I.M.A. Connect initiative, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) honoured 35 doctors and seven tax consultants for their selfless service to society at a special felicitation ceremony held in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, IMA president Dr Anupam Takalkar said that under the state’s "Go to the Village" campaign, the association has adopted five rural villages to provide direct healthcare access through sustained medical outreach.

In his presidential address, Lions Club Rajesh Shukla said the event was an expression of collective gratitude to individuals who serve society with commitment and humility. Among those present were Suresh Sakla, Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale and several other members of the Lions Club, doctors, and tax consultants.