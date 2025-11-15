35 foreign ambassadors to grace in the city from Nov 21 to 23

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The United Nation completes 80 years to its establishment. On this occasion, ambassadors from 35 countries will visit the city between November 21 and 23. Preparations are in full swing by the district collector’s office, the municipal corporation, and the Directorate of Tourism (DoT). Although the city will not be decorated at the scale of the G-20 summit, maintaining cleanliness and neatness has been given top priority.

It may be noted that on February 27 and 28, 2023, the city hosted the G-20 Women’s Conference. For that event, the municipal corporation, PWD, MSEDCL and other departments spent nearly ₹100 crore on beautification. Citizens were amazed to see the transformed look of the city. The municipal corporation had then announced that efforts would be made to maintain the city this way permanently, with a separate annual budget for beautification.

Now, after two years, as many as 35 foreign ambassadors will be visiting. Arrangements for their stay have been made in select five-star hotels in the city. The ambassadors will visit world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and sources say they will also visit the famous Bibi-ka-Maqbara. A special cultural programme has been planned at Ellora, and only selected guests from the city will be invited.

Meanwhile, municipal administrator G Sreekanth had informed all senior officials last month about the arrival of the ambassadors and directed them to begin preparatory work. The electrical and technical departments have already started work. As part of the preparations for the guests, potholes near the airport are being filled, streetlights repaired, painting and colouring work is underway, soil along road dividers is being cleared, and new plants are being planted in the dividers.