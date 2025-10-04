35 students of MGM selected for jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 35 students from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) and Institute of Communication and Technology (ICT) of MGM University were selected in Yardi, a software company, through an on-site interview.

All these selected students are final year engineering students and had participated in the on-site interview organised of the company.

University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H H Shinde, Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Director Dr Sharvari Tamane and others congratulated and wished them well for their future endeavours.

Dr Parminder Kaur (Head, Training and Placement Department) and Simran Kaur and others worked for the success of the initiative.