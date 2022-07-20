35 wards are likely to be reserved for OBC candidates!

Aurangabad, July 20:

The Supreme Court’s decision on the political reservation has made it clear that the forthcoming general elections of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held with the declaration of the reservation to OBC candidates. The AMC has created 126 wards in the city. There is a 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category. Hence, it means 35 wards will be reserved for OBC candidates.

As per the 50 per cent reservation policy for women candidates, out of 35 wards, 18 wards will be reserved for women candidates and 17 for men belonging to the OBC category.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has approved and permitted AMC for displaying 42 prabhags. The gazette in this regard has also been released. The SEC will soon be announcing the schedule to draw lots declaring reservations of OBC wards.

Possible category-wise reservation of wards

- Other Backward Class - 35 (18 for women)

- Scheduled Class - 24 (12 for women)

- Scheduled Tribe - 02 (1 for woman)

- General-Open - 64 (32 for women).

The AMC deputy commissioner (election branch) Santosh Tengale confirmed that the Supreme Court has okayed the implementation of OBC reservation. As per the parameters of 27 per cent reservation to OBC category, the AMC would have 34 or 35 seats reserved for them.”