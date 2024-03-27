35 women entrepreneurs felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a grand celebration marking International Women's Day, Jain Social Sangini Group honored 35 promising women entrepreneurs across diverse sectors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The felicitation ceremony, recently hosted at Marathwada Mahasul Prabodhini, showcased excellence in 11 business categories including boutique, engineering, finance, dance choreography, food processing, gift packing, classes, stationery, imitation jewelry, teacher, health and fitness. Seema Zambad graced the event as the chief guest, while Sunil Sisodia and Suvarna Sisodia offered guidance. Sangini president Lata Jain, Rakesh Barjatia, Laxmikant Jain, Sonika Devda, Nita Sethia, Shilpa Bothra and others were present.