35-yr-old destitute woman immolates herself in front of district collectorate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Disappointed over the action taken by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), a 35-year-old destitute woman, Sameeksha Khandare, torched herself by pouring kerosene, in front of the district collectorate, on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman sustained severe burn injuries and has been rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

It so happened that the CSMC anti-encroachment squad demolished her ‘kutcha’ construction near the compound wall of the Scout and Guide Office, in front of the district collectorate, in the morning. Prior to taking action, the squad personnel took her away from the house so that she would not obstruct them from the demolition. After sometime, she returned to her house and got disappointed on seeing that the civic personnel had lifted all her belongings and other articles. Enraged over the action, Sameeksha poured kerosene on her body and self-immolated. The onlookers passing by got panicked on seeing the live fire incident.

Meanwhile, the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey directed the resident deputy collector (RDC) Janardhan Vidhate to obtain the details of the incident from the Home section, but he came to know that the woman had not submitted any complaint to the administration. Instead, he learnt that there were few complaints from office-bearers of different organisations stating that the woman pelted stones on them.

“One physically challenged person is observing a strike in front of the office. The administration has issued a letter to the CSMC in this regard,”said the RDC.

Meanwhile, the City Chowk police station’s inspector Nirmala Pardeshi visited the site for inspection.

‘Zero’ vigilance by security personnel

It may be noted that the platform in front of the district collectorate is designated as an ‘Andolan Katta’. Various organisations, societies and individuals stage demonstrations, observe strikes, etc by sitting on this prescribed platform. Sameeksha was staying close to it for the past two months by encroaching the land. The question is how come the dedicated police security has not obtained details of her or failed to know about her whereabouts in these months. They failed to keep a vigilance, it is said.

Who provided kerosene to her?

The kerosene supply has totally stopped in the state. Hence the question is who would have provided her the liquid material. Prima facie, the police believe that Sameeksha is mentally ill. However, there were talks that there would be someone who would have instigated or provoked her to take the extreme step of ending life.