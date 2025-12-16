350 aspirants purchase forms from Uddhav Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena faction has fixed a fee of Rs 1000 for application forms for aspiring candidates in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections. The party's office-bearers said that 350 people had purchased the application forms in four days.

The UBT will start interviews of the aspirants at Shiv Sena Bhavan on December 17.

The model code of conduct for the CSMC elections was announced on Wednesday, and all political parties have accelerated their preparations for the elections.

The Uddhav Sena faction has been distributing application forms to aspirants through the party's three assembly constituency city chiefs for the past two days. The forms cost Rs 1000 each, plus a 12-rupee party membership fee. The party informed that 350 aspirants have purchased the forms in the last four days.

Party's 14-Member Election Committee

For the Municipal Corporation elections, the UBT Sena faction has formed a 14-member election committee under the guidance of Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, former Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, and Deputy Leader Subhash Patil.

Interviews for the aspirants who have taken forms from the Uddhav Sena will be held at 11 am on December 17 by the committee members.

Uddhav Sena's 3-Point Formula for Candidate Selection

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire informed that the Uddhav Sena faction will select candidates based on three factors: the candidate's winning potential, party loyalty, and financial capacity.

He said that the ruling party can lure candidates with money. Moreover, they may use money in the elections. Against this backdrop, the ability to spend on election campaigning will be considered an important factor.