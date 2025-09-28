354 Citizens rescued from floods in 15 villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rain lashed the district in the past 24 hours, with as many as 68 revenue circles recording excessive rainfall. Rivers and streams across the region have overflowed. The district administration is on alert mode, and rescue teams have safely evacuated 354 citizens trapped in floodwaters.

Water is being released from Jayakwadi and other projects. Citizens have been warned to remain cautious. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally in contact with the district administration, which is on high alert, said District Collector Deelip Swami.

Meanwhile, Madan Jabbhu Rathod (55) of Garada, Kannad, was swept away in the Brahmani river on Saturday and remains missing. In Soygaon, six goats from Bormal Tanda were washed away in the flood.

In Khuldabad, 6 people at Katshivri Phata, 3 at Bhivgaon, and 17 at Babhulgaon were trapped but rescued safely. In Vaijapur, 27 in Bhivgaon, 15 in Babhulgaon, 18 in Narayanpur, and 1 in Hads Pimpalgaon were rescued. In Vaijapur city, 250 citizens were shifted to safe locations. In Kannad, 4 in Antapur and 6 in Devgaon Rangari were rescued. In Gangapur taluka, 22 from Amalner were evacuated. Additionally, 4 from Kate Pimpalgaon, 5 from Pendapur, 1 from Narsapur, and 2 from Malunja were rescued. Out of 379 people trapped in 15 villages across the district, 354 were rescued safely.

Guardian Minister oversees relief work

A report is being sent to the Chief Minister’s Office every two hours. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat is in close contact with the administration and personally monitored relief and rescue operations at several locations. Along with MLA Ramesh Bornares, he reviewed relief measures in Narayanpur. The district administration remains on 24-hour alert, with orders for all officials and employees to stay at their headquarters.

Arrangement for flood-affected citizens

Jayakwadi dam is currently at 97.80% capacity, with a discharge of 2,26,368 cusecs underway. Citizens along the Godavari river have been moved to safer places. The administration has arranged shelter for the flood-affected in schools.