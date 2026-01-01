357 people receive 'good news' in New Year

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The path was cleared for 357 people to get permanent jobs at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the first day of the New Year.

The results of the examination held in August for the recruitment of 357 Class IV employees at GMCH, conducted through a direct recruitment process for the first time since 1956, were announced on Thursday on the hospital's website.

When GMCH was established, around 1956, the posts of Class IV employees were filled through direct recruitment. After that, the direct recruitment process for these posts had not taken place.

With a gap of 69 years, it finally happened this year. The examination was conducted at 12 centres across the State on August 25, 26, and 28. Finally, the results of this examination have been declared. Now, it is believed that the new employees will make patient care at the Hospital more efficient, faster, and effective.

Improvement in patient care

The results of the recruitment examination for 357 Class IV employee posts have been declared on the website. Selection will be based on post, merit, and reservation category. Document verification will take place next week. Ghati will soon have new manpower available. This will improve patient care.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH)