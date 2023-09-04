35K shops remain closed in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A severe bandh was observed in the district on Monday to condemn the lathi charge on the agitators at Jalna district. Around 35,000 shops remain closed in the city hampering the transactions amounting to Rs 500 crores. The city markets bore a deserted look from morning till evening. However, the daily routine was normal in a few areas like Kiradpura, Roshan Gate, Shahbazar, Buddhilane and other localities.

The traders and businessmen gave a good response to the call of the bandh. The Jillha Vyapari Mahasangh had left the decision to the shopkeepers whether they wanted to keep the shops closed. However, the shops remain closed throughout the day. The shop employees were seen sitting outside the shops.

The shops at Paithan Gate, Tilakpath, Gulmandi, Machlikhadak, City Chowk, Sarafa, Kumbharwada, Nirala Bazar, Jalna Road, Adalat Road, Osmanpura, Jawahar Colony, Pundliknagar, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Beed By-pass, Cidco - Hudco, TV Centre, Connaught Place and other areas remain closed. As the shops were closed the traders and businessmen were seen sitting on the tea kiosks having a chat.

The president of the Mahasangh Sanjay Kankriya said, there are around 40,000 shops in the city. Barring the essential commodities shops, around 35,000 shops remain closed on Monday. The transactions worth Rs 500 crores were hampered.

The Mondha was also closed, which hampered the transactions of around Rs 5 crore.