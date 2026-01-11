35th DIPEX based on ‘Social innovation in rural development’ and ‘Vikshit Bharat 2047’ to be held in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 35th edition of DIPEX, a state-level exhibition of science, technology and industrial innovation, will be held from March 5 to 8, 2026, at the MIT campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Organised jointly by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Srujan trust, DIPEX is known as a student-conceived and student-managed platform.

This year’s theme is “Social innovation in rural development and Vikshit Bharat 2047.” Projects focusing on rural education, healthcare, water management, agriculture, energy, employment generation, sustainable development and social entrepreneurship will be showcased. Thousands of students from engineering colleges, diploma institutes and industrial training institutes from Maharashtra and Goa are expected to participate.

Addressing a press conference, ABVP regional vice-president prof Yogita Patil announced the city-level reception committee for DIPEX–2026. Minister Atul Save has been appointed chairman of the reception committee, while Munish Sharma will serve as working chairman and Dr Anant Pandhare as secretary. The committee also includes representatives from social, educational, industrial and public sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Munish Sharma said DIPEX goes beyond a conventional exhibition by encouraging students to transform innovative ideas into practical solutions aligned with rural development and national priorities. He added that the platform highlights the role of youth and innovation in achieving the vision of Vikshit Bharat 2047.

Srujan trust president Ramchandra Bhogle appealed to citizens, educators and students to visit the exhibition and support student-led innovations.