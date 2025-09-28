35th Foundation Day of Sir Sayyed College celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 35th Foundation Day of Sir Sayyed College was celebrated recently. A career guidance and prize distribution function was also organised. Chairperson of RECWS Dr Shamama Parveen presided over the function.

Renowned career coach Anees Kutty, guiding ABCD, explored career options in fields like Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Chartered Accountancy and Defence.

Former MP Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel, in his speech, advised the youth to stay away from drugs and focus on careers.

Remembering the founder President Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali's contribution, Dr Shamama Parveen stressed that students should strive hard and management would organise many such programmes for the benefit of the students. Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed proposed a vote of thanks. Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali's academic excellence awards were bestowed on meritorious students. Irfan Saudagar, teaching and non-teaching staff, took efforts for the success of the programme.