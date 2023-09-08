36 devotees escape unhurt as bus overturns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A private bus carrying 36 devotees from Surat to Ellora overturned on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik highway near Devgaon Rangari on Friday morning. The bus was hit by an oncoming container, but there was no loss of life. Three people were slightly injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the bus (GJ-14- Z-0111) was carrying devotees of the Gujarati Digambar Jain Mahasangh. They were on their way to Ellora to visit religious places. The accident happened around 8:30 am when the bus was approaching Devgaon Rangari.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after it was hit by the container. The bus overturned on the left side of the road.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and helped the devotees out of the bus. The police also arrived and helped with the rescue operation.

The devotees were taken to another bus and sent on their way. The traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident.

The Devgaon police is investigating the case.