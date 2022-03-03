36 Mountaineers successfully climb Kalsubai peak

Aurangabad, March 3:

In all, 36 mountaineers of Shikhar Kanya Adventure Club completed the expedition to Kalsubai peak recently. Principal of Dr Sau. Indirabai Bhaskarrao Pathak Women’s College of Arts, Dr Vasudha Purohit flagged off the expedition.

Mountaineers in the age group between 7 years and 62 years were included in the team. The youngest of them was Reyansh Devkar and the oldest Adv Vijay Patil. Manisha Waghmare, who has climbed Everest Mountain led the team of 36 Mountaineers from various districts of the state.