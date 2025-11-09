36th Regional police sports competition–2025 kicks off with enthusiasm at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 36th Regional Police Sports Competition–2025 began with zeal and excitement on Sunday at the Devgiri Sports Complex and Bharat Battalion Ground. Organized by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, the week-long event aims to promote fitness, discipline, and team spirit among police personnel.

Male and female police athletes from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City, Rural, Beed, Jalna, and Dharashiv divisions are competing in various track and field events and team sports. The first day witnessed spirited performances, with winners announced across multiple categories. In team games, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Police won football, Beed clinched handball, Dharashiv dominated hockey, and the rural team triumphed in basketball. The event is being conducted under the supervision of RPI Pralhad Rathod and API Satish Mutyal,and others.

Women’s Category Highlights:

Constable Shivani Deshmukh (Beed) clinched first place in the 5000 meters. From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police, constable Sheetal Jonwal won the 800 meters, Sonali Pawar topped the 100 meters, Neha Walunj triumphed in the javelin throw, and Shivrani Gudup dominated the 100m hurdles. Shilpa Nahkar (Beed) secured gold in the long jump, while the city’s basketball team emerged winners.

Men’s Category Highlights:

Mubeen Patel (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City) won the 5000 meters with a timing of 20.28 minutes, followed by Parvez Sayed and Babasaheb Mandlik who topped the 800m and 100m events, respectively. Yogesh Darode (Rural) won the long jump, while Shubham Patil and Krishna Pawar (Jalna) shared the javelin throw title. Dnyaneshwar Bodkhe (Dharashiv) led in the 110m hurdles.