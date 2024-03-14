37 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts opened in special campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special campaign was launched by the Postal Department to open Sukanya Samriddhi account for girls in Yashada public schools in Harsul area. As part of this initiative, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for 37 girls in the school were opened.

Additionally, information about various schemes available at the post office was provided to students and parents present at the school. Present at the event were the institution's president Ashok Garud, vice president Satish Deshmukh, postmaster general office official Praveen Zond, head master Rahul Gaikwad, Akshay Jadhav, along with all the teachers, students, and parents were present.